A 51-year-old Clinton gun shop owner has been sentenced to federal prison after pleading guilty earlier this year to federal firearms violations.

Reports say Brad Ries was sentenced Wednesday in Davenport to two back-to-back, six-month prison sentences for knowingly transferring a firearm without a background check and making a false statement to an ATF agent.

Prosecutors say Ries transferred a rifle to a man in 2015, even though a background check rejected the purchase because a woman had a no-contact order against the man. Ries then lied to investigators about the sale.

Ries has agreed he will not deal in firearms following his release.