Child severely injured after lawn mower backed over him

Cedar Falls Police say a four-year-old boy was severely injured last night after a lawn mower backed over him.

The accident happened in a backyard near Hudson and Erik Roads in Cedar Falls just before 6:30 last night. Police were called to the scene and found the child badly hurt.

What happened last night has really shaken a family and the community, it's something Cedar Falls Police Chief Jeff Olson says is a terrible accident.

"Just the fact that it's a four-year-old makes it hurt even more," said Chief Olson. "You wouldn't want something like this to happen to anybody at any age."

Chief Olson says the man operating the lawn mower did not know the child was near him when the accident happened.

"There was an individual operating a mower, it was actually a riding mower, he was actually backing the mower at the time and he did not know the child was anywhere outdoors at all and the child ran behind the mower," said Chief Olson. "He did not see the child and then the child was run over."

This accident has shaken neighbors, a family and the emergency crews who were on scene last night.

"They were pretty upset...you have a young child that has injuries that is a result from a lawn mower accident," said Chief Olson. "There were a lot of neighbors out there involved trying to help, it was quite a sad and chaotic scene."

Family and friends are asking for prayers for the little boy and his family.

"They are in a for a tough time," said Chief Olson. "I know they are probably second guessing everything they did, which anybody would do, but you know accidents happen...it's very unfortunate, but they do happen."

Chief Olson says he doesn't know exactly how to educate the public about preventing this from happening again. He is urging people to be aware of your surroundings when using any equipment.

A family friend tells KWWL the boy is in severe, but stable condition tonight. Police are not releasing his name at this time.