Hy-Vee plans to add Walburgers to their menus in Market Grille restaurants. They also plan to build, own, and run 26 Wahlburgers restaurants in seven Midwestern states.

Wahlburgers is a restaurant run by famous brothers, Mark and Donnie Wahlburg.

There are currently 17 locations in nine states and Canada. In addition, all 84 Hy-Vee Market Grille restaurants will offer Wahlburgers-branded menu items.

The first Hy-Vee-owned Wahlburgers will be located in West Des Moines, Iowa, and open in mid-2018.