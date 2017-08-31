Hy-Vee and Cedar Valley Pit Bull Rescue bring dogs from Texas

Cedar Valley Pit Bull Rescue and the Hy-Vee on Mount Vernon teamed up to bring some dogs from Texas up to Iowa.

They left earlier this week to pick up around 11 dogs.

They will go to foster homes until they are adopted.

If you would like to donate to Cedar Valley Pit Bull Rescue, or learn more about how to foster or adopt, you can email melissarescue@gmail.com.

You can also click here to visit their Facebook Page.

On Facebook, they posted this:

We are getting numerous questions regarding donations. We have donation drop-off locations in Cedar Falls, Waterloo, Cedar Rapids, Oelwein, and a few other places. We can also arrange donation pick-ups. Items still needed:

-Dog/cat food

-Collars and leashes

-Kennels/Carriers

-Blankets

-Flea and heartworm treatment

-Benadryl for motion sickness

-Treats

-Potty pads

-Toys ?? ??

-Monetary donations for travel and medical expenses

The group plans to make another trip on Friday to possibly get more dogs.

They say that as water recedes in Texas, the need will grow.

They are going down to pull dogs from shelters in the area and make room for more flood dogs.

There is a chance many of the flood dogs still have owners looking for them. Many of the shelters in Texas are overloaded right now and are in need of immediate help.

