Leah Teems - Account Manager, Cedar Rapids

Residing in Cedar Rapids, Leah joined the KWWL sales team in August 2017. She comes from six years of event and marketing experience and is very excited to be part of the KWWL team in Cedar Rapids.

Leah was raised near the small NE Iowa town of Dundee and graduated from Starmont High School. She then moved to Cedar Rapids to attend Kirkwood Community College, where she graduated with her Legal Administrative Assistance degree and has since planted her roots within the community of Cedar Rapids.

“I am excited to bring the KWWL story to Cedar Rapids so I can build really great relationships with the local businesses in Cedar Rapids and the surrounding areas.”

Outside of work, Leah spends time with her husband (Jarrod), daughter (Maci), and son (Dallas). They love to camp, fish, kayak, and spend time with their families in Dundee and Dodge Center, MN.

Fun Fact: Leah and her family bought an Olde English Bulldogge named Lolo in December of 2016. They love her and the breed so much, they decided to officially register as ‘5 Seasons Bulldogges’ with the International Olde English Bulldogge Association (IOEBA) to breed and raise Olde English Bulldogge puppies.