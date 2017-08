Twenty years ago since a tragic accident took Princess Diana's life.

Princess Diana was 36 at the time of her death. She died when the driver of their car crashed attempting to avoid the paparazzi.

Diana was also the glittering princess in a royal soap opera, making her one of the most recognized woman around the world.

Since, only few royals have captivated the world like she did.

Today, many visit the sculpture that stands over the spot of the car crash. This sight has become a memorial area, where people leave flowers and messages when visiting the area in the French Capital.