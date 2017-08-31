Disneyland Paris tells boy he can't be a princess

Disneyland is apologizing this morning.

A three-year-old boy wanted to dress up as a princess, but was told he couldn't.

The little boy is a big fan of Elsa from Frozen. Such a big fan, he wears his Elsa dresses to bed.

When his family went to Disneyland Paris, they thought it would be fun for him to be in the "princess for a day" event.

His mother was shocked when they were told the event was only for girls.

Mom Hayley Mclean-Glass said,"I was so angry, I literally couldn't stop shaking for half an hour afterward. It's just, I was so shocked. I mean, I'm his mother, and if I'm okay with him doing it, who is Disney to tell me that he can't do that? I don't understand."

She added, "If a little girl went to Disneyland and wanted to do a pirate experience or a spider-man experience, there would be no way that they would stop a girl from doing that because there would be uproar, so why is it different for a boy?"

Disney said it is not their policy to exclude boys from the experience. Disneyland Paris apologizes, and said it would not happen again.