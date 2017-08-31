Disneyland Paris tells boy he can't be a princess - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Disneyland Paris tells boy he can't be a princess

Posted: Updated:
Written by Amanda Gilbert, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography

Disneyland is apologizing this morning.

A three-year-old boy wanted to dress up as a princess, but was told he couldn't.  

The little boy is a big fan of Elsa from Frozen. Such a big fan, he wears his Elsa dresses to bed. 

When his family went to Disneyland Paris, they thought it would be fun for him to be in the "princess for a day" event. 

His mother was shocked when they were told the event was only for girls.

Mom Hayley Mclean-Glass said,"I was so angry, I literally couldn't stop shaking for half an hour afterward. It's just, I was so shocked. I mean, I'm his mother, and if I'm okay with him doing it, who is Disney to tell me that he can't do that? I don't understand."

She added, "If a little girl went to Disneyland and wanted to do a pirate experience or a spider-man experience, there would be no way that they would stop a girl from doing that because there would be uproar, so why is it different for a boy?"

Disney said it is not their policy to exclude boys from the experience. Disneyland Paris apologizes, and said it would not happen again. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.