A man is in the hospital after being stabbed Wednesday night.

Marion Police say it happened in the 1300 block of Meadowview Drive. Officers found 52-year-old George Halfhill stabbed in the back.

Investigators say Halfhill had an argument with Bernard Browning a block away, leading to Halfhill's injury. Browning also suffered a minor injury, but didn't need medical treatment.

Halfhill was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Criminal charges are pending and the investigation is ongoing.

There is no threat to the public.