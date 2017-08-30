Northeast Iowa Food Bank ready for September - Hunger Action Month

The Northeast Iowa Food Bank is kicking off the 10th annual Hunger Action Month September 1, and they hope the month can serve as the starting line to reach their goal to close The Meal Gap in northeast Iowa by 2025.

In the past year, the food bank has distributed 7.2 million pounds of food to the over 46,440 food insecure people across northeast Iowa. This tops the previous Northeast Iowa Food Bank record.

“Breaking our distribution record is an incredible achievement, and we could not have accomplished it without the support of our donors and volunteers,” said Barbara Prather, Executive Director of the Northeast Iowa Food Bank. “Our goal is to break the record again this year to get us closer to closing the Meal Gap, but that can only happen with the continued action of our donors and volunteers.”

The food bank hopes Hunger Action Month can be the start of making their goals happen. With the help of the Feeding America nationwide network of food banks, the food bank will mobilize with others across all 50 states in an effort to end hunger. 42-million Americans, including 13-million children are food insecure in the U.S., according to the USDA. Over 46,000 northeast Iowans, including over 14,000 children, are food insecure.

“Hunger Action Month is the time to raise awareness of this fact and encourage people to take action to fight hunger. With the collective action of all northeast Iowans, I sincerely believe we can close the meal gap and take a monumental step towards ending hunger in northeast Iowa,” said Prather.

This year, on September 14th - Hunger Action Day, the Northeast Iowa Food Bank asks supporters to share what they couldn’t do without adequate nutrition by writing on an empty plate, “On an empty stomach I can’t ______,” and fill in the blank with something they couldn’t achieve without the nutrition we need to thrive. These photos can be posted to social media tagged with #HungerActionMonth, @NEIFB and @FeedingAmerica.

The Northeast Iowa Food Bank has many activities planned during Hunger Action Month as they kick off their attempt to again break their distribution record, including fundraisers at local restaurants, the Stone Soul Picnic on Sunday, September 10, and the Sack Lunch Delivery on September 28-29. For a full calendar of events, visit the Northeast Iowa Food Bank website here.