UPDATE: Cedar Falls Police say a four-year-old was taken to Covenant Medical Center with serious injuries after being run over by a riding lawn mower. It happened in the 1700 block of Vera Way.

One neighbor says she heard screams and then saw police. The child's name is not being released at this time.

