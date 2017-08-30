University of Dubuque basketball teams donate gear to Houston

From Division 1 programs, to junior colleges -- basketball teams all over the country are sending some of their school gear to the University of Houston for Hurricane Harvey relief.

This comes after head men's basketball coach, Kelvin Sampson sent out a tweet asking for donations.

The University of Dubuque was one of the many to step up. "It kinda went crazy on social media, and I thought it would be a good way for us just to help in a small way with what's going on down there," said Robbie Sieverding, head men’s basketball coach at UD. "It's hard to watch and hard to see."

The women's and men's basketball teams at UD plan to send about 60 shirts. The donations will be given to relief agencies in Texas, that will pass them out to people affected by the storm.

"I just can imagine the overwhelming amount of stress because being a student athlete, you have to time manage -- I just can't even imagine putting a natural disaster in with that, it would just be a very stressful time," said Morgan Boer, basketball player on the women's team.

The athletics department at the University of Houston said the response has been overwhelming and heart-warming. At last check, they have received nearly 700 commitments of donations via social media.

The UD Spartans are hoping to bring some comfort during this difficult time.

"We're all obviously competitive and competing against each other during the season and all that, but it's definitely a time when everyone is trying to come together to help those in need," added coach Sieverding.

The University of Dubuque is hoping to have all the shirts sent by Thursday.

Another team from the area also donating is the University of Northern Iowa men's basketball team. They shipped boxes of shirts and sneakers to Houston.