Woman calls for change to Monticello street after two hit by cars

A Monticello woman is hoping to prevent future accidents after two people are hit by cars on the same street in a span of just 5 months.

The first incident happened in March when 8-year-old Cassie Rieken was hit and killed while riding her bike at the intersection of South Cedar Street and West Washington Street.

A 21-year-old man was hit while riding his bike yesterday just a block away at the intersection of South Cedar Street and Grand Street.

Police say he will be okay.

Unfortunately that was not the case for Cassie, a memorial now sits along South Cedar Street in her memory.

Linda Fanton has lived in Monticello for more than 20 years and she says something needs to be done to make South Cedar Street safer.

"We are asking the city council for a possible school crossing stop sign that would be movable so that people would stop and slow down," she says.

Police Chief Britt Smith says both of the accidents happened around 4 p.m. at a time school crossing guards are usually gone for the day.

He believes education about right of ways and awareness will help more than anything.

"Several of the neighbors on South Cedar Street have verbalized their concerns, some have suggested children playing signs they are concerned for their grandchildren," Fanton told us.

Chief Smith says after Cassie's death several people voiced their concerns about how fast people drive on South Cedar Street and as a result they have done some extra enforcement.

As far as possibilities going forward he tells us the city council will be briefed on the topic in their meeting next week.

We also spoke with City Administrator Doug Herman, he says the intersection where yesterday's incident took place is just one block from one of the busiest in the city so it's possible adding a crossing guard could cause traffic problems.





