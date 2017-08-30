UNI and Iowa State football set to renew rivalry - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

UNI and Iowa State football set to renew rivalry

Written by Rick Coleman, Sports Director
The first big rivalry game of the season is this Saturday at Jack Trice stadium in Ames----Iowa State vs UNI.

In the last 25 years---the Cyclones and Panthers have played eleven times... UNI has won five times and Iowa State has won six.

Both teams will have different starting quarterbacks from a year ago..

UNI's Eli Dunne will get his first start in this rivalry--- and the Cyclones Jacob Park did not play last year against the Panthers.

Northern iota head coach Mark Farley says despite going to Ames with inexperienced players and seven new coaches on staff---the expectation is still the same. The Panthers expect to give a winning effort. Game time is Saturday night at 7 pm.

