Iowa woman's car stolen in scam

An eastern Iowa woman says someone stole her car, and she has video to show the moments before it happened.

The Sumner woman was selling her car on Craigslist, when another woman gave her a phony cashier's check for the payment.

So now, authorities are investigating the incident as a stolen vehicle, and they're reminding people to be cautious while selling anything online.

Surveillance video shows a thief walking into Macy Wilharm's work in Sumner Sunday to scam her out of her 2007 Audi Q7.

"I was planning on selling my car, and I met with some people, and everything seemed to be good. They were giving me a cashier's check, and it looked real, and everything seemed to be good, and I got all their information, and it turned out the check was fake," Macy said.

The fake check is costing Macy nearly $11,000 she was hoping to get from selling her Audi.

She posted her vehicle in an on-line Craigslist advertisement, and Macy says she's had pretty good luck with the site in the past.

"It's very frustrating, very frustrating so there's not much you can do, except hope somebody will find it," Macy said.

Macy says a friend reached out to her about seeing the woman driving her car down a dirt road outside Sumner, and her friend said she noticed the girl picking up a man too.

"That's not normal, so I kind of had a bad feeling. On Monday morning I called the bank where the check was from, and they confirmed it was a fraud," Macy said.

Macy believes it was a team effort between the woman in the surveillance video and a man she was talking to over the phone.

Macy said they claimed to be from Iowa City, but authorities are saying that was probably a lie.

On Sunday, the man talked to Macy over the phone, and he told her his daughter would pick up the Audi, and she would exchange the cashier's check for the Audi and Macy's car key.

"It was a one-owner before I bought it so, it was really nice, it was in good condition, it drives well, it was my baby. So, yeah, it was a really nice car," Macy said.

Macy said she's working with her insurance company to find a solution.

However, authorities are reminding everyone to be cautious about buying and selling their property online.

Macy says her bank still has the Audi's title, but she's not sure what her insurance company plans to do about the theft.

If you think you've seen the vehicle or the woman involved in the theft, please call police.

