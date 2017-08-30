Aplington owner loses barn day before household auction

A fire breaks out in eastern Iowa and destroys a barn.

This happened at Central Iowa Exchange sale barn off of Hunter Street in Aplington.

Crews got to the scene around one this morning.

No people or animals were injured in the fire. The sale barn is often used for household, calf and horse auctions.

KWWL spoke with Verlyn Schipper, who works at a building by the barn.

"The barn was built in 1920, so there's history that we'll never get back again," he said.

Schipper says he has family that owns the sale barn.

"Trish, she ended up putting a lot of work into this building to get it fixed up and now it's gone," he said.

The owner says she was supposed to have a household auction at the barn tomorrow. The auction would have sold antiques, tools, furniture, etc. Some of the items burned in the fire.

She says she also has tack and horse auctions at the barn each month. Thankfully, none of the horses were injured in the fire.

Firefighters worked throughout the early morning, in thick fog and smoke. They tour down walls and moved debris.