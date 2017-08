A preseason football game between the Houston Texans and Dallas Cowboys scheduled for Thursday night has been called off.

The National Football League made the announcement today, after the game had previously been moved to Cowboys Stadium in the Dallas metro area from disaster-ravaged Houston. Hurricane Harvey has brought torrential rains to the Houston area and much of southeastern Texas since making landfall last Friday, and has killed at least 30 people.

The NFL says the final preseason game for both the Texans and Cowboys has been canceled so Houston players can get back to the city to help with relief efforts and be with their families. The Texans had been training at the Cowboys' practice facility this week, but will reportedly return to Houston on buses today.

The Texans are scheduled to kick off the regular season in Houston on Sunday, September 10 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

