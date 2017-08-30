Cedar Valley United Way campaign kicks off with Rally for the Valley

Over 400 people are expected to be at the Cedar Valley United Way campaign kick-off this afternoon.

Rally for the Valley is from 11:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. at the Five Sullivan Brothers Center.

KWWL's Vice President/General Manager and Cedar Valley United Way Board Chair Jim McKernan will give an update on Cedar Valley United Way and discuss how they are helping the community be Cedar Valley Strong. Tony Thompson, Dan Trelka, and Jeff Olson, the 2017 Campaign Chairs, will officially mark the beginning of the campaign.

Those who attend have the opportunity to purchase balloons for $10 and win a prize donated by one of the many sponsors. You can also purchase raffle tickets and place them in a drawing for a prize package of your choice. Everyone will receive their own LIVE UNITED t-shirt, which you are asked to take photo in the "Cedar Valley Strong" photo booth, and post pictures to social media using #CVUNITES. Photos can be viewed on the Cedar Valley United Way's Facebook and Instagram pages at the CedarValleyUnitedWay.org.

All money raised during Rally for the Valley and throughout the Cedar Valley United Way program will support local programs that focus on health, education, and financial stability. Cedar Valley United Way is providing 63 impactful programs throughout the Cedar Valley that focus on health, education, and financial stability for the 2017-2018 year.