Cedar Bend Humane Society taking in over 50 dogs from Oklahoma

The Cedar Bend Humane Society tells KWWL this weekend they are getting a little over 50 dogs from different shelters in Oklahoma.

They say many of these dogs should be ready for adoption by this Saturday.

This group includes large, medium and small breeds. The Cedar Bend Humane Society says they expect a lot of these dogs, especially the puppies and smaller breeds, to go quickly.

Many of the dogs are smaller breeds or puppies.

CBHS says arrive early on Saturday if you'd like to adopt one.

They also say these dogs are not coming from Texas. They are not dogs rescued from flooding. They have been planning on getting these dogs for a while now. Originally, they were supposed to only get 25 dogs, but now they are getting 52 dogs.

They have been talking with partner organizations about getting some dogs from the flooding in Texas later this month.

The CBHS adoption center opens at 10 a.m. Tuesday through Sunday. It is closed on Mondays.

If you don't want to adopt, but would like to help out, you can click here to donate.