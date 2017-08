JOHNSTON, Iowa (AP) -- Authorities say a 13-year-old boy has died after being struck by a pickup truck while riding his bicycle in the Des Moines suburb of Johnston.

The accident a little before 6 p.m. Tuesday while Ali Hashim was riding with two other children. Police say the boy died after being taken to Blank Children's Hospital in Des Moines.

The accident is being investigated. Police identified the pickup driver as 36-year-old Matthew Nielsen, of Granger.