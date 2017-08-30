Police chase ending in an accident, driver not found

Cedar Rapids Police are looking for a driver who allegedly led officers on a chase.

It happened around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday night. Officers attempted to pull the vehicle over in the 700 block of A Avenue NE.

The driver of the vehicle did not stop, leading the police on a chase ending in an accident. The driver then left the scene and has not been found.

No one was hurt. No arrests or charges have been made.

