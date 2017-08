One of the game's biggest stars is brought to tears while unveiling a new room at a children's hospital.

The room at Lurie Children's Hospital in Chicago is named after Chicago Cubs' star Anthony Rizzo. It will be used for kids receiving cancer treatment.

Rizzo, a cancer survivor himself, was very emotional during the ribbon cutting.

"This means a lot to me because jeez, I remember sitting with my mom saying we're going to do this ten years ago and this is just a little step to our mission," said Rizzo. "But to be able to give back and do this type of work is so much bigger than winning a World Series."

The new name is the hospital's way of thanking Rizzo for two donations totaling $3.5-million.