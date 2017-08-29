Houston images reminding many of 2008 flood in Cedar Rapids

Several people have posted on social media saying the Houston images remind them of the 2008 flood in Cedar Rapids.

After the 2008 flood the Iowa Flood Center formed at the University of Iowa.

Associate Director Nathan Young says Texas is getting a lot more water than Cedar Rapids did.

"The flooding that we experienced in 2008 was the result of several different rain storms that occurred further upstream and kind of the combination of those storms meeting in Cedar Rapids," he says.

Texas is different, "They're predicting about a week dumping about 50 inches of rainfall," Young told us.

Like Cedar Rapids, it will likely take Houston years to recover.

"It has taken upwards, almost a decade for us to recover from the 2008 flood in terms of going through the FEMA processes and rebuilding all of our damaged structures," says Young.









