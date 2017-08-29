Iowa (USA) Baseball takes silver at World University Games

The United States had to settle for a silver medal after falling 10-0 to Japan in the World University Games gold medal contest Tuesday night at Tianmu Baseball Stadium.More >>
Leading the charge for the Cowboys is junior Josh Allen, likely a future first rounder in the NFL draft. The preseason Mountain West player of the year passed for a league best 28 touchdowns in 2016, and the Iowa defenders say containment is key.More >>
Former standout Northern Iowa running back and current Arizona Cardinals star David Johnson will appear on a regional cover of this week's Sports Illustrated, featured as part of the magazine's preview of 2017 National Football League season.More >>
The Iowa baseball team will play for gold. The Hawkeyes, representing Team USA at the World University Games in Taiwan, rallied from an early 3-0 deficit to defeat the Czech Republic 8-4 and advance to the final.More >>
Former Iowa State linebacker Jake Knott was arrested Saturday in Polk Count and charged with third degree theft, according to online court records.More >>
