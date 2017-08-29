Iowa (USA) Baseball takes silver at World University Games - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Iowa (USA) Baseball takes silver at World University Games

Written by Rick Coleman, Sports Director
The United States had to settle for a silver medal after falling 10-0 to Japan in the World University Games gold medal contest Tuesday night at Tianmu Baseball Stadium.

 

Despite the finals loss, the University of Iowa is the first American representative to advance to the gold medal baseball game and the Hawkeyes are the first United States team to win a medal in Universiade history.

 

Japan took a 1-0 lead in the first inning before breaking the game open with a six-run second.  Japan scored six runs on five hits in the frame against UI starter Sammy Lizarraga and reliever Jack Dreyer.

