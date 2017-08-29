Hawkeyes wary of Wyoming offense

The latest news and information on the University of Iowa Hawkeyes sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball and more.

On Saturday the swarm returns, and for the Iowa Hawkeyes it's been a long time coming.

“It's been a long offseason, doing all that work,” said senior linebacker Josey Jewell, “So, I think everybody's really excited to get back on the field.”

The opener is far from a gimme as the Hawks face a Wyoming team coming off an 8 win season and a bid in the Poinsettia Bowl. Leading the charge for the Cowboys is junior Josh Allen, likely a future first rounder in the NFL draft. The preseason Mountain West player of the year passed for a league best 28 touchdowns in 2016, and the Iowa defenders say containment is key.

“A lot of their big plays come when he's outside the pocket extending plays, said junior defensive end Parker Hesse, “So, as a defensive line we're going to try to disrupt him, make him uncomfortable, but we're going to stay within the bounds of our defense.”

The challenge gets even bigger in the secondary where Iowa will be without a key piece due to the one game suspension of Manny Rugamba.

“We're a little thin, but we've got young guys stepping in,” said sophomore defensive back Michael Ojemudia, “That gives us depth the following years and this year. So, we're going to need the young guys to step up.”

Wyoming's Allen has been prone to the occasional interception, and the Hawkeye defenders say creating those turnovers could be a big key on Saturday.

“That's something that we're obviously trying to win,” said Hesse, “We're trying to be as disruptive as possible. Anytime we can get the ball back in our offensive hands, it's a win for us.”

For the Hawks win in the turnover battle this weekend in Kinnick would likely turn in to a win on the scoreboard.