Dubuque Police have received several reports of people soliciting without permits.

They are reminding the public, door-to-door solicitation requires a permit, and must be presented upon request.

Police say if you encounter one of these people, call dispatch immediately at 563-589-4415. Also, provide a description of the person's car.

They say never allow anyone inside your home if you did not initiate contact -- unless you are sure it is safe.