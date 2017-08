UPDATE: Police say the runner has died from his injuries. The investigation is ongoing.

-----------------------------------------

A man suffers serious injuries after being hit by an SUV while out for a run. It happened near Ansborough Avenue and Shaulis Road in Waterloo.

Waterloo Police say the man is in his 20's and is in critical condition. He was taken to Covenant Hospital.

Waterloo Police are not releasing many details at this time, but remain on scene. This is a developing story.