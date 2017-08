Two women were arrested in a prostitution sting after a lengthy investigation.

The Fayette County Sheriff's Office arrested and charged Mistie Marie Schmidt, 29, for pimping, and Sandra Louise McMurrin, 28, for several counts of prostitution. Both women are from Oelwein. Police say they would meet potential clients in several surrounding cities as well as their homes in Oelwein.

Both women were arrested and transported to the Fayette County Jail and held on a $5,000 bond. Sheriff Marty Fisher says that this is an ongoing investigation and more charges and arrests could be made. Oelwein police assisted the Sheriff's Office in this investigation.