20 people are arrested, accused in a fraud scheme targeting older people across the U.S.

According to an indictment, they called people asking for bail money for a relative they claimed was in jail. The money would then be sent through Western Union or Money Gram, some of which was then sent overseas.

Tobey Hines, Tiffany Reynolds, Joshua Willis, Payton McCarville, Morgan Cornell, and Paul Chase, all from the Dubuque area, are facing wire fraud charges. 14 others from the area are also facing charges in the fraud ring.

Four other people, Shawn Vaassen, Carlos Rodriguez, Michael Marcov and Stephanie Marcov, pleaded guilty earlier this year for their role in a similar scheme.