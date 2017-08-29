Field of dreams open Sunday for all Team of Dreams ticket holders

Major League Baseball Hall of Fame stars and celebrities will highlight the 2017 Field of Dreams lineup for the Sunday, September 3, game at the famous movie site in Dyersville.

The Field o Dreams will be open Sunday, September 3, for all Team of Dreams day ticket holders to enjoy the magical atmosphere of the famous baseball field.

Tickets are on sale right now for this great family outing. http://www.teamofdreamsiowa.com

The celebrity lineup recently added 2017 Hall of Fame inductee, Tim 'Rock' Raines, 2014 Hall of Famer, Frank Thomas, Rod Carew from the 1991 Hall of Fame class, 1994 Hall of Famer, Steve Carleton, and the ever-popular Fergie Jenkins, from the Hall of Fame class of 1991.

In addition, popular U.S. Olympic star, Hope Solo, will be a part of the celebrity team. Solo is a two-time Olympic Gold Medalist and World Cup Champion Goalkeeper. It will be her first appearance at the Field of Dreams.

Three stars from another popular baseball movie, Major League, will also be there this year.

Charlie Sheen, Corbin Bernsen and Tom Berenger will join the lineup for the always popular celebrity game at the FOD.

Sheen will host a private reception Saturday night, September 3, at the Diamond Joe Casino. Tickets are on sale for $250.00

They will join the major league baseball players announced earlier this year, including, Hall of Famers, Wade Boggs, Andre Dawson, Ozzie Smith, and Mr. October, Reggie Jackson.

The celebrity team this year will also include former Cubs favorite, Mark Grace and Cardinals star, Vince Coleman.

On-site at the Field of Dreams, fans will be able to participate in a silent auction showcasing incredibly unique sports memorabilia.

Auction items will include a 49ers helmet autographed by Jerry Rice, Joe Montana and Dwight "The Catch" Clark.

A Yankee helmet signed by numerous players, including Reggie Jackson, Tim Raines, Wade Boggs.

A Kansas City helmet signed by former MLB catcher and current manager of the Kansas City Royals, Ned Yost and others.

Bids will be closed that same evening and bidders will take home their items once paid on-site.

This year's one-day event marks the fourth Team of Dreams celebration of baseball's most accomplished and celebrated stars of all-time.

This year's even will begin with a Celebrity Breakfast on Sunday, September 3 at 9:00 a.m. at the Hotel Julien in Dubuque.

Early risers will hear the players' first-hand tales of their glory years, while enjoying a lush buffet breakfast.

At noon, the action moves to the Field of Dreams Movie Site in Dyersville, which will be closed for the ticketed festivities all afternoon and evening. Increased on-site parking for everyone will be available this year.

This will mean no waiting in line for shuttles for satellite parking.

Ticket holders must choose either a general or VIP (closer to the Field) on-site parking for their vehicle.

Arriving early at the Field after 12 pm will ensure greater parking choice and more time to soak up the fun!

Tickets for entry to and parking at the events are available for purchase now at http://www.teamofdreamsiowa.com

Only general admission tickets may be available for purchase on-site.

From 1:00 - 6:00 p.m., the younger set can enjoy a bounce house while others play in the corn or work on their game of catch.

Beginning at 3:00 p.m., visitors can be a part of the Home Plate Q&A with three MLB Hall of Famers.

Also at 3:00 p.m., autograph and collectibles lovers will enjoy the MAB Celebrity Services show under the tents where fans can get up close and personal with their favorite players while scoring some rare items personalized for the fans on-site.

Players will be available for autographs and photos on a rotating schedule available on the MAB site.

Tickets for MAB's show are available http://mab-celebrity.com/team-of-dreams-2017

Purchasing tickets online ahead of time is highly recommended as doing so will save time waiting in line on that day.

At 4:30 p.m. participants will be treated to the first of two movies that evening on a large LED screen on center field.

The first movie, will be "A League of Their Own" as a tribute to the 25th anniversary of that film's release.

At 7:00 p.m. the star players come out! KWWL's Abby Turpin will sing the National Anthem at the pre-game ceremony.

Watch as our all-star line-up is introduced as the players appear from the corn and play some ball.

Along with the historic Field of Dreams Ghost Players, the celebrity game will feature 15 Fantasy Players who have already purchased their spot to play on the Field with the celebrities.

To cap off the star-studded day with a surreal memory, participants will enjoy watching the "Field of Dreams" movie on the LED screen in center field next to the very corn and on the exact ball field featured in the famous movie!