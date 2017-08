WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) -- An Iowa man has been found guilty of a lesser charge in the 2015 shooting death of a Waterloo resident.

Prosecutors had charged 39-year-old Steve Fordyce, of Denver, Iowa, with first-degree murder for the August 2015 death of 43-year-old Donald Harrington.

The Courier reports that a bench trial was held earlier this month, and on Tuesday, District Judge David Odekirk in Black Hawk County found Fordyce guilty of voluntary manslaughter.

Fordyce faces up to 10 years in prison when he's sentenced at a later date.

Authorities say Fordyce's relatives had been feuding with Harrington and that Fordyce shot the man while visiting his sister. Fordyce told officers that he shot Harrington after the man yelled and advanced on him in a threatening manner.