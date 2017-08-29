Up to 5 hurt in Cedar Rapids crash - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Up to 5 hurt in Cedar Rapids crash

Written by Kristin Rogers, Multimedia Journalist
CEDAR RAPIDS (KWWL) -

Up to five people are hurt after a crash in Cedar Rapids, according to preliminary information from police.

It happened near Highway 30 on US 151 around 12:35 p.m.

At least two vehicles were involved in the accident, reported to police as an SUV and a car. 

At least one person had to be extracted from one of the vehicles. 

The extent of the injuries is unknown at this point. 

