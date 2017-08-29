Photos capture truck on fire in Waverly - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Photos capture truck on fire in Waverly

Posted: Updated:
Written by Amanda Gilbert, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography

A truck caught on fire near the intersection of C33 and V14 in Waverly earlier this week. 

Kim Franzen with Waverly Newspapers captured pictures of the moment and when firefighters stepped in to help. 

No one was injured in the fire. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.