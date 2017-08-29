Former UNI star David Johnson on cover of Sports Illustrated

Get the latest news and sports information about the University of Northern Iowa Panthers sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball and softball.

David Johnson is already known to football fans across the world, and now the prolific running back is set to become even more renowned when he hits newsstands this week.

The standout Northern Iowa running back and current Arizona Cardinals star will appear on a regional cover of this week's Sports Illustrated, featured as part of the magazine's preview of 2017 National Football League season. SI announced the four regional covers through a tweet today. New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt are also headlining covers, while a range of other NFL stars appear in the cover design.

Johnson is poised for a huge season in the Arizona backfield according to fantasy football experts and the running back himself. Johnson is from Clinton and set numerous records during his four seasons at UNI from 2011-2014, and was selected to the NFL Pro Bowl in his first full year as a starter for the Cardinals last season.