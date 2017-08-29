Nearly one year after fire, Riley's Cafe plans to open soon - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Nearly one year after fire, Riley's Cafe plans to open soon

Written by Kristin Rogers, Multimedia Journalist
CEDAR RAPIDS (KWWL) -

Last September Riley's Cafe on 1st Avenue in Cedar Rapids caught fire.  

The popular restaurant has been closed and working to re-open ever since. 

In the meantime their menu has been available at Daisy's Garage down the street. 

Owner Richard Pankey told KWWL Monday they hope to open within ten days. 

