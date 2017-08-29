Alleged Iowa City ped mall shooter acquitted of murder in Illino - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Alleged Iowa City ped mall shooter acquitted of murder in Illinois

Written by Kristin Rogers, Multimedia Journalist
IOWA CITY (KWWL) -

23-year-old Lamar Wilson is facing three counts of Attempted Murder for a shooting over the weekend in downtown Iowa City.

Police believe Wilson shot three people in the ped mall around 1:30 a.m. Sunday. 

Wilson was found not guilty of murder by a jury in Cook County, Illinois in February. 

The Cook County courthouse confirmed for KWWL Wilson was facing 8 counts of Murder with Intent to Kill for an incident in 2013. 

According to the Homewood-Flossmoor Patch in Illinois U.S. Marshals arrested Wilson in Cedar Rapids in June of 2013. 

The Homewood-Flossmoor Patch says he was charged with First Degree Murder accused of shooting 19-year-old Henry Kormoi on June 18, 2013. 

Less than seven months later Wilson is facing new charges back in Iowa. 

An acquaintance told police the ped mall shooting was because of an ongoing feud. 

21-year-old Donte Taylor was also arrested in connection with the Iowa City shooting. 

