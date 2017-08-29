Levee in Texas breached after heavy flooding - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Levee in Texas breached after heavy flooding

Written by Sara Belmont
The Brazoria County Office of Emergency Management Texas tweeted today, "The levee at Columbia Lakes has been breached!! GET OUT NOW!!"

This comes after historic flooding in the state after Hurricane Harvey.

