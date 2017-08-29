Iowa man says he shot paintballs at boy in retaliation - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Iowa man says he shot paintballs at boy in retaliation

   IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) -- Authorities say they arrested an Iowa City man who told officers he shot paintballs at a boy who trespassed on the man's property.
   Court records say 47-year-old Anthony Williams has been charged with burglary. A public phone listing for Williams couldn't be found Tuesday. Johnson County Court records say Williams is defending himself. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 5.
   The boy told officers Friday afternoon that Williams had pounded on his trailer doors and windows around 1 a.m., demanding the boy open a door. The boy says Williams shot paintballs at him when he opened the door and then shot more after Williams entered the trailer.
   Williams denies entering the trailer but says he fired the paintballs in retaliation because the boy had gone onto Williams' property.

 

