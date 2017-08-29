Cedar Valley plans to help lost, abandoned animals in Texas

So many people are without a home in Texas. Many animals as well.

A lot of pets were abandoned, lost during the chaos, or left behind during the flooding.

Now, shelters across the country are stepping in to help.

KWWL checked in with the Cedar Bend Humane Society to see what they're doing.

They say back in 2005, they ended up taking in 8 to 10 dogs that were homeless after Hurricane Katrina. They helped out in the past, and they'd be willing to help out this year.

They say first, it's important to make sure the dogs that were lost can try to make it back to their owners.

Another organization, Cedar Valley Pit Bull Rescue, says they want to help out this week.

They posted on Facebook that they are heading to a shelter in San Antonio this Friday to pick up some homeless dogs and bring them back to Iowa.

They say they are need of supplies, such as dog food, blankets, collars, leashes, bowls, and cleaning supplies. They are also looking for people to help foster the homeless dogs.

If you would like to donate, you can message the Facebook Page.

The Humane Society in Clinton already took in 18 dogs that were moved out of the hurricane zone in Texas.

The 18 dogs came from shelters that were evacuated before Harvey hit.

That shelter is lowering adoption fees to 60 dollars tomorrow, hoping to find new homes for the dogs.