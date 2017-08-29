Vehicle hits Dubuque school bus, none on board injured - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Vehicle hits Dubuque school bus, none on board injured

Posted: Updated:
Written by Brad Hanson, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
DUBUQUE (KWWL) -

A school bus with 18 students was hit Monday morning on Rockdale Road, but none were injured, a Dubuque Community School District official said.

Mike Cyze tells KWWL it happened around 7 a.m. Monday.

A vehicle was pulling out of a driveway and hit the bus. 

Cyze says 18 students were on board, but none were injured. Another bus was dispatched to complete the route.

The bus sustained $3,000 in damage, and the car sustained $4,000 in damage, according to the accident report. 

The driver of the car was taken to the hospital with a possible head injury, the report shows.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.