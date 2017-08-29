School staff member hit by car outside school - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

School staff member hit by car outside school

WATERLOO (KWWL) -

A school staff member was hit by a car outside Hoover Middle School in Waterloo. 

The Waterloo School District says the staff member was crossing the street at a crosswalk when the car slowly rolled into her.

They say she has minor injures, and will be all right. 

No children were involved in the accident. 

