Police seek two people of interest in slaying

  DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Police are seeking two people of interest in the slaying of a 19-year-old man at a Des Moines convenience store.
Police said Monday that 19-year-old Malik Mandujano and 18-year-old Charisma Simmons, both of Des Moines, are believed to have information crucial to the investigation of Noah Campbell's shooting death last Tuesday.
A suspect already has been arrested: 18-year-old Daniel Lamay is charged with first-degree murder. Online court records don't yet list an attorney who could comment for him. Lamay's preliminary hearing is scheduled for Friday.
 

