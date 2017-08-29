Man sought for questioning in Iowa slaying found in North Dakota - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Man sought for questioning in Iowa slaying found in North Dakota

 DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- Iowa authorities say a man believed to have key information about a Des Moines slaying has been found in North Dakota.
   Des Moines police said Monday night that Randy Miles Jr. has been detained in Grand Forks, North Dakota. Des Moines detectives will be traveling there to interview Miles. No criminal charges have been filed.
   The detectives are investigating the slaying of 26-year-old Christopher Lenhart, who was set on fire Friday afternoon. Police say Lenhart died Sunday at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.
   Police say Lenhart's death is Des Moines' 23rd homicide so far this year.
 

