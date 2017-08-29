Eggs-on-a-stick record upset, again

Egg-On-A-Stick State Fair Record gets broke, again.

This year, 162,576 eggs were handed out. This breaks the number from last year by almost 4,000 eggs.

"The egg-on-a-stick has become a family tradition for many fairgoers. For many, it's their first stop before seeing the butter cow, and other fair attractions," said Iowa Egg Council Executive Director Kevin Stiles.

Stiles also says handing out over 160 thousand eggs is a lot of work, and made possible by volunteers.

The eggs they hand out are free and provide people with six grams of protein and just 70 calories making it a healthy snack.