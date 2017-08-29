Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center looking for donations - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center looking for donations

Written by Brad Hanson, Multimedia Journalist
DUBUQUE (KWWL) -

The Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center is looking for blood donations to help support the areas hit by Hurricane Harvey.

According to a press release sent out by the company, Harvey has cost Houston and the surrounding areas more than 1,000 donations due to canceled blood drives and donors who were unable to make their appointments.

They say they're sending donations to the area, but also need more to help prop up their own supplies.

They're also offering incentives for donors, including the chance to win a vacation package.

For full details on those and how you can help, visit http://www.bloodcenter.org/news-events/news-events/hurricane-harvey-support.aspx.

