Iowa baseball moves to gold medal game in Taiwan

Taipei, Taiwan (KWWL) -

The Iowa baseball team will play for gold. The Hawkeyes, representing Team USA at the World University Games in Taiwan, rallied from an early 3-0 deficit to defeat the Czech Republic 8-4 and advance to the final.

The win guaranteed a medal for Iowa. They're the first USA representative to medal in baseball at the event. Iowa will play Japan in the final.

Trailing 4-3 in the sixth inning, the Hawkeyes started a rally. Chris Whelan's base hit knocked in a pair of runs to give Iowa their first lead of the game. Robert Neustrom followed that up with a bases clearing double later in the inning for an 8-4 advantage. It was Neustrom's fourth hit of the game.

Junior Zach Daniels earned the win throwing three shut-out innings in relief.

The gold medal final starts at 5:30 AM Iowa time on Tuesday.

