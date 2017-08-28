Iowa baseball moves to gold medal game in Taiwan

The latest news and information on the University of Iowa Hawkeyes sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball and more.

The Iowa baseball team will play for gold. The Hawkeyes, representing Team USA at the World University Games in Taiwan, rallied from an early 3-0 deficit to defeat the Czech Republic 8-4 and advance to the final.

The win guaranteed a medal for Iowa. They're the first USA representative to medal in baseball at the event. Iowa will play Japan in the final.

Trailing 4-3 in the sixth inning, the Hawkeyes started a rally. Chris Whelan's base hit knocked in a pair of runs to give Iowa their first lead of the game. Robert Neustrom followed that up with a bases clearing double later in the inning for an 8-4 advantage. It was Neustrom's fourth hit of the game.

Junior Zach Daniels earned the win throwing three shut-out innings in relief.

The gold medal final starts at 5:30 AM Iowa time on Tuesday.