Local organization heads to Texas to help hurricane victims

One local organization in Eastern Iowa is mobilizing the mission to help victims of Hurricane Harvey. Non-profit Kadens Kloset is collecting donations, which they plan to take down to an emergency shelter in Texas on Friday.

Kadens Kloset, whose mission is to provide necessities for families in Eastern Iowa is taking that same goal to help those displaced by Hurricane Harvey.

Founder of Kadens Kloset Kristle Davis knew if there was a will, there was a way, even thousands of miles from Texas.

"They've reached out for help, some of the larger organizations are not able to help them right now," said Davis. "So their exact words to us were 'If you can make it here, we will make it to Friday- but we need you."'

After a few phone calls, Davis decided they would collect items right here in Eastern Iowa, load them up, and drive them all the way down to Calvary Houston. The church in Friendswood, TX is currently serving as a temporary shelter for hundreds who have been displaced.

Within a few short hours, Davis had already started asking for donations.

"So we said you know what we're going to mobilize fast, and we know people in this area, in northeastern Iowa, they're giving people and that's what we need right now," said Davis.

It didn't take long for fellow Iowans to hear that call for help, even the youngest of them. Davis' neighbors and their children hauled in what they could.

"Bottled water, non-perishable food items," said Davis. "A big thing that they have indicated to us is toiletry and hygiene needs, so like infant packages of socks, formula, diapers-those things that you might not think of. Those thing they certainly weren't thinking of when they evacuated their home."

Les Mennen and his wife Linda dropped off diapers and toilet paper.

"Talking with Kristle, she said those are the things that they really need, that they're in shortage of, and if we can just help in a small way to help their relief, that's what we wanna do," said Mennen.

Come Friday, Davis hopes the trailer will be full. Her and her husband plan to make the more than 16-hour drive down to Friendswood where they'll be handing out the supplies to those in need.

"We're gonna get there, but we're going to need help from the community to load this trailer up and get us supplies," said Davis. "We want to show them what true Iowan hospitality is, and right here-that's what we're going to do."

Kadens Kloset is accepting both physical and monetary donations. For a full list of the types of donations that can be made and where to drop them off visit their website.