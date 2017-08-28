Former Cyclone Knott arrested on theft charges

The Iowa baseball team will play for gold. The Hawkeyes, representing Team USA at the World University Games in Taiwan, rallied from an early 3-0 deficit to defeat the Czech Republic 8-4 and advance to the final.More >>
Former Iowa State linebacker Jake Knott was arrested Saturday in Polk Count and charged with third degree theft, according to online court records.
Defending class A state champion Gladbrook-Reinbeck and Grundy Center have met 98 times on the the gridiron but with GR dropping down to 8 man next year, this could be the last time for a while.
UNI setter Heather Hook finished just shy of a triple-double as the Panthers topped Austin Peay 3-1 on Sunday. The win put the Panthers at 3-0 after their first weekend of the 2017 season. UNI won by set scores of 25-19, 25-23, 26-28, 25-12. Hook finished the match with 45 assists, 13 digs, and seven kills.
Former Waterloo Black Hawk Michael Annett earned his highest career finish on the NASCAR Xfinity series taking second at the Johnsonville 180 at Elkhart, Lake, Wisconsin.
