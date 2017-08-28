Former Cyclone Knott arrested on theft charges - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Former Cyclone Knott arrested on theft charges

Posted: Updated:
ANKENY (KWWL) -

Former Iowa State linebacker Jake Knott was arrested Saturday in Polk Count and charged with third degree theft, according to online court records.

WHO-TV in Des Moines reported that Knott was accused of stealing nearly $800 worth of merchandise from Sportsman's Warehouse on two different occasions. The second incident allegedly occurred on Saturday.

The Waukee native earned All-Big 12 honors during his career at Iowa State. He signed with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2013 before being cut by the team the following year after testing positive for performance enhancing drugs.

  • SPORTSMore>>

  • Iowa baseball moves to gold medal game in Taiwan

    Iowa baseball moves to gold medal game in Taiwan

    Monday, August 28 2017 10:49 PM EDT2017-08-29 02:49:25 GMT

    The Iowa baseball team will play for gold. The Hawkeyes, representing Team USA at the World University Games in Taiwan, rallied from an early 3-0 deficit to defeat the Czech Republic 8-4 and advance to the final.

    More >>

    The Iowa baseball team will play for gold. The Hawkeyes, representing Team USA at the World University Games in Taiwan, rallied from an early 3-0 deficit to defeat the Czech Republic 8-4 and advance to the final.

    More >>

  • Former Cyclone Knott arrested on theft charges

    Former Cyclone Knott arrested on theft charges

    Monday, August 28 2017 10:42 PM EDT2017-08-29 02:42:27 GMT

    Former Iowa State linebacker Jake Knott was arrested Saturday in Polk Count and charged with third degree theft, according to online court records. 

    More >>

    Former Iowa State linebacker Jake Knott was arrested Saturday in Polk Count and charged with third degree theft, according to online court records. 

    More >>

  • Gladbrook-Reinbeck beats Grundy Center 28-7

    Gladbrook-Reinbeck beats Grundy Center 28-7

    Monday, August 28 2017 10:16 AM EDT2017-08-28 14:16:23 GMT

    Defending class A state champion Gladbrook-Reinbeck and Grundy Center have met 98 times on the the gridiron but with GR dropping down to 8 man next year, this could be the last time for a while.

    More >>

    Defending class A state champion Gladbrook-Reinbeck and Grundy Center have met 98 times on the the gridiron but with GR dropping down to 8 man next year, this could be the last time for a while.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.