Former Cyclone Knott arrested on theft charges

Former Iowa State linebacker Jake Knott was arrested Saturday in Polk Count and charged with third degree theft, according to online court records.

WHO-TV in Des Moines reported that Knott was accused of stealing nearly $800 worth of merchandise from Sportsman's Warehouse on two different occasions. The second incident allegedly occurred on Saturday.

The Waukee native earned All-Big 12 honors during his career at Iowa State. He signed with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2013 before being cut by the team the following year after testing positive for performance enhancing drugs.