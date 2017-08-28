Traffic delays and congestion expected for Hawkeye game days

Over 70,000 fans can fill up Kinnick Stadium on any given Hawkeye game day and for many fans that includes a trip from out-of-town.

Off of Interstate 80, Dubuque Street serves as the main entrance into Iowa City but for several months now its been undergoing extensive construction -- part of the city's Gateway Project to raise the road by ten feet to prevent future flooding.

The needed construction has brought congestion and headaches for drivers.

"It's definitely annoying to see traffic this busy because then you get stuck on the bus for like 40 minutes," University of Iowa student Justin Rowell said.

Rowell and fellow UI student, Madeline Smith, live in apartments on Dubuque Street between Foster and Park Roads, the heart of the construction.

"We hear the horns. We hear the yelling. The screeching," Smith said.

In order to relieve some of the stress on traffic, Dubuque Street will turn into a one-way after Hawkeye games between Foster and Park Roads. The one-way will be northbound for leaving after the game. There will be no southbound traffic on that part of Dubuque Street during that time.

In a release about the traffic change, the city said drivers should instead use Highway 1/Dodge Street (Exit 246) to access Iowa City from I-80 after the game. Residents living north of Park Road will be directed north and have to go the same route.

However, prior to the game, traffic will not be made one-way south-bond and will remain as-is under the current construction plan, therefore drivers should be prepared for delays and fans should plan to arrive early.

The city provided additional travel alternatives that drivers can take instead of using Dubuque Street below:

Drivers traveling into Iowa City from I-80 for home Hawkeye Football games are encouraged to use alternative routes like Dodge Street (Exit 246) and Coral Ridge Ave/Highway 6 (Exit 240), or ride the Hawkeye Express train, which departs from the Fount Plaza, 2441 James St., Coralville. First Avenue in Coralville (Exit 242) will continue to experience heavy traffic on home game days.

Additional traffic assistance will also be provided by the university on Dubuque Street to keep traffic flowing.

A special shuttle service will be run by the Iowa City Transit on Saturday for Manville Heights customers who need to get to and from the Peninsula neighborhood area during the traffic conversion.

More information about the Gateway Project can be found here and other Iowa City traffic closures can be found here.