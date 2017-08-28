"It's terrifying, you don't know if you are getting out": Waterloo native rescued near Houston

A Waterloo native and her family are doing well after being rescued from rising floodwater near Houston this morning.

Harvey made landfall in Texas as a Category Four hurricane Friday night, bringing historic rainfall to cities around Houston. Now, the tropical storm continues to sit over the region. At least eight people have died and entire neighborhoods are under water.

Dionne McFarland is from Waterloo but now lives in Spring, Texas near Houston. She moved there after graduating from the University of Northern Iowa in 1999.

She says her entire neighborhood is under water and she's never experienced anything like this before.

"We've never flooded in 12 years. We've survived Ike, Hurricane Rita and Hurricane Katrina coming through. We didn't even lose a fence or a shingle off our house," she says.

This time is different, their home started flooding and fast. Rescue boats were out last night, but one stalled out and never came back for her and her family, including young children.

She says, "It's terrifying because you don't know if you are getting out."

She took to social media, putting up a post with contact information saying "help us please, the boat broke". Her family and friends from Iowa even stepped in to help.

"I had some awesome people from Waterloo all the way down to Dallas that were up non-stop helping me and calling in," she says.

And because of that, a boat finally arrived to save them taking them to dry land this morning.

"As soon as I saw the boat come up, I just started shouting and praising God because I knew it would at least get better. It may not be perfect or the comfort we are used to, but things will be better."

McFarland says once her family got off the boat she saw someone from church who offered them a place to stay and a car to drive saying, "this is your home as long as you need it."

McFarland's parents still live in Waterloo. We spoke with her mother who was very emotional saying, "I am so glad my family is safe but continue to pray for everyone in Texas."