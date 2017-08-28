Couple builds bedroom for pet cow

(CNN) - When you think of household pets, you probably think of a cat or dog, but what about a cow?

One couple in Arkansas consider their dairy cow their largest child. Now, their cow has it's own place: a new bedroom.

Holly, the 10-year-old cow, was given up for dead after birth. Her mother died during birth, but that's when Shannon Flowers stepped in.

They bottle fed Holly her first several weeks. Over the years, they've nursed Holly through two fevers and four battles with cancer.

She now weighs 2,000 pounds.

Holly's bedroom even has a little music box she can press with her nose to turn on.